$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for MCBC Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MCBC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MCBC Holdings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. MCBC Holdings also posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MCBC Holdings will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MCBC Holdings.

MCBC Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. MCBC Holdings had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 443.78%. The firm had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. MCBC Holdings’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of MCBC Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of MCBC Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCBC Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MCBC Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MCBC Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of MCBC Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT) traded up 0.30% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. 194,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $370.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.15. MCBC Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MCBC Holdings in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in MCBC Holdings in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MCBC Holdings in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in MCBC Holdings in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in MCBC Holdings by 222.1% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCBC Holdings Company Profile

MCBC Holdings, Inc (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company is a designer and manufacturer of inboard tournament ski boats and V-drive runabouts under the MasterCraft brand. The Company operates through two segments: MasterCraft and Hydra-Sports. The MasterCraft product brand consists of recreational performance boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

