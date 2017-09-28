$0.28 EPS Expected for Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelport Worldwide Limited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Travelport Worldwide Limited posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide Limited will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travelport Worldwide Limited.

Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $612.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.27 million. Travelport Worldwide Limited had a negative return on equity of 50.52% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelport Worldwide Limited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) traded down 0.45% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 487,729 shares. Travelport Worldwide Limited has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Travelport Worldwide Limited’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited by 52,255.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,939,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924,521 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,737,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,775 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,786,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,151 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited during the 1st quarter valued at $32,124,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Travelport Worldwide Limited provides a travel commerce platform, which offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry. The Company connects travel providers, such as airlines and hotel chains with online and offline travel agencies and other travel buyers in its business-to-business (B2B) travel commerce platform (its Travel Commerce Platform).

