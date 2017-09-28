$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (ETP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco Logistics Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.32. Sunoco Logistics Partners reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco Logistics Partners will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco Logistics Partners.

Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:ETP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Sunoco Logistics Partners had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.57%. Sunoco Logistics Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunoco Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 target price on Sunoco Logistics Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sunoco Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:ETP) traded down 2.22% during trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,059,752 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $20.30 billion. Sunoco Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $18,650,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,031,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,890,197.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners by 106.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,859,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners by 95.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,504,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,706 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners by 342.3% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 390,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 301,883 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners by 82.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 35,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners by 8,019.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 848,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 837,562 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., formerly Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminaling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products.

