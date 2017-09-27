Zacks: Brokerages Expect Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Office Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Office Depot posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Office Depot will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Office Depot.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

ODP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Office Depot in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Office Depot in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Office Depot by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Office Depot by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Office Depot by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 119,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Office Depot by 860.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 230,924 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Office Depot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 405,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) traded up 1.57% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,264,675 shares. Office Depot has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 3.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides a selection of products and services to consumers and businesses of various sizes. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Division and North American Business Solutions Division. The North American Retail Division includes retail stores in the United States, including Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands, which offer office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products and office furniture.

