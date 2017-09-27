Worthington Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Worthington Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 37.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Worthington Industries has a payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Worthington Industries (NYSE WOR) traded down 3.73% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,274 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.16. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $848.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.20 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post $3.33 EPS for the current year.

WOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Worthington Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Worthington Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other Worthington Industries news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 28,212 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,396,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 5,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,406.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,819. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

