WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSE:DXJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) traded up 0.85% on Wednesday, hitting $54.86. 2,792,563 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.92.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

