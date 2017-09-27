WEX Inc. (WEX) CEO Sells $383,295.00 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 3,333 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,710,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) traded down 1.05% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,397 shares. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.26 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 1.80.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.91 million. WEX had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post $5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of WEX by 32.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of WEX by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of WEX by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEX. BidaskClub upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on WEX from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.91.

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

