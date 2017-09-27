West Marine (WMAR) and Dover Saddlery (DOVR) Financial Comparison

West Marine (NASDAQ: WMAR) and Dover Saddlery (NASDAQ:DOVR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.9% of West Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of West Marine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

West Marine pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dover Saddlery does not pay a dividend. West Marine pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares West Marine and Dover Saddlery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Marine 1.15% 2.56% 1.83% Dover Saddlery -3.40% -17.52% -6.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for West Marine and Dover Saddlery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Marine 0 2 0 0 2.00 Dover Saddlery 0 1 0 0 2.00

West Marine currently has a consensus target price of $10.49, indicating a potential downside of 19.13%. Given West Marine’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe West Marine is more favorable than Dover Saddlery.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Marine and Dover Saddlery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Marine $697.67 million 0.47 $39.13 million $0.31 41.82 Dover Saddlery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

West Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Dover Saddlery.

Summary

West Marine beats Dover Saddlery on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Marine

West Marine, Inc. is a waterlife outfitter for cruisers, sailors, anglers and paddlesports enthusiasts. The Company offers a selection of core boating and water recreation products, primarily serving the needs of boat owners and professionals providing services to them. It services its customers through physical stores and two e-commerce Websites. It is a specialty retailer of boating supplies, gear, apparel, footwear and other waterlife-related products. It operates approximately 260 stores located in approximately 40 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Its products include boating products and merchandise expansion products. Its boating products include maintenance, electronics, sailboat hardware, anchors/docking/moorings, engine systems, boats/outboards, ventilation, navigation, trailering, seating/boat covers and barbecues/appliances. Its merchandise expansion products include clothing accessories, fishing, watersports, paddlesports, coolers and waterlife lifestyle accessories.

About Dover Saddlery

Dover Saddlery, Inc. is a retailer and omni-channel marketer of equestrian products in the United States. The Company sells its products through omni-channel, including direct and retail. The Company offers a range of products required to own, ride, train and compete with a horse. The Company’s equestrian product line includes a range of separate items such as saddles, tack, specialized apparel, footwear, horse clothing, horse health and stable products. As of December 31, 2013, the Company, through its subsidiaries, operates twenty-one retail stores under the Dover Saddlery brand and one retail store under the Smith Brothers brand. It maintains two catalogs. The Dover Saddlery catalog caters to the mid to high-end, English-style, equestrian products customer. The Smith Brothers catalog is aimed at the Western-style, equestrian products customer. The Company offers web-base marketing through its Websites www.doversaddlery.com and www.smithbrothers.com.

