Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (WDO) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 194,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 385,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The firm has a market cap of $311.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, insider Benoit Laplante sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$77,256.00.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in gold mining operations. The Company is producing gold at the Eagle River Complex and open pit Mishi gold mines. Its Eagle River Complex is located in Central Ontario, which includes the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine and shared infrastructure, including the mineral processing plant.

