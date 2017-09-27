W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of W.P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $59.50) on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of W.P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Get W.P. Carey Inc. alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $1,143,000. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in W.P. Carey by 128.6% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 5,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $803,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in W.P. Carey by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/w-p-carey-inc-wpc-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

W.P. Carey (NYSE WPC) traded down 1.02% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.01. 373,167 shares of the stock were exchanged. W.P. Carey has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $70.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.88.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.56). W.P. Carey had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $221.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W.P. Carey will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.44%.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.