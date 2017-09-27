W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.67.
WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of W.P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $59.50) on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of W.P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $1,143,000. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in W.P. Carey by 128.6% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 5,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $803,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in W.P. Carey by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.
W.P. Carey (NYSE WPC) traded down 1.02% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.01. 373,167 shares of the stock were exchanged. W.P. Carey has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $70.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.88.
W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.56). W.P. Carey had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $221.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W.P. Carey will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.44%.
W.P. Carey Company Profile
W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.
