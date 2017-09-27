Vonovia SE (VNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.71 ($48.47).

VNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale set a €44.00 ($52.38) price objective on Vonovia SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC set a €35.00 ($41.67) price target on Vonovia SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €41.00 ($48.81) price target on Vonovia SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($51.19) price target on Vonovia SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €37.00 ($44.05) price target on Vonovia SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR VNA) traded down 0.827% on Wednesday, hitting €35.975. The stock had a trading volume of 9,447 shares. The company has a market cap of €17.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.323. Vonovia SE has a 52-week low of €17.80 and a 52-week high of €36.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of €35.58 and a 200-day moving average of €34.50.

Vonovia SE Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. It operates through three segments: Rental, Extension, and Sales. The company offers apartments; and sells single units and buildings or plots of land, as well as provides property-related services. As of December 31, 2016, it managed 333,381 residential units, 85,421 garages and parking spaces, and 3,405 commercial units, as well as managed 58,969 units for other owners.

