VCA Inc (WOOF) Receives $93.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VCA Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WOOF. BidaskClub upgraded VCA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VCA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of VCA in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in VCA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in VCA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in VCA by 782.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 289,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 256,708 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in VCA by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in VCA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

VCA (WOOF) remained flat at $92.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,697 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.01. VCA has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. VCA had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $743.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VCA will post $3.23 EPS for the current year.

VCA Company Profile

VCA Inc is an animal healthcare company operating in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through five segments: animal hospitals (Animal Hospital), veterinary diagnostic laboratories (Laboratory), veterinary medical technology (Medical Technology), Vetstreet and Camp Bow Wow Franchising, Inc (Camp Bow Wow).

