ValuEngine Upgrades Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) to “Buy”

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herman Miller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herman Miller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Herman Miller (MLHR) traded up 1.74% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 706,661 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $580.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herman Miller will post $2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Lock sold 19,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $644,197.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,128.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Walker sold 56,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,882,719.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,965.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,535 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,509. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 5.1% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 4.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

