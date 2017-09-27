Uniper SE (UN01) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Uniper SE (ETR: UN01):

9/25/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €17.00 ($20.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/25/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €22.00 ($26.19) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €25.00 ($29.76) price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €22.50 ($26.79) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €21.30 ($25.36) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €24.00 ($28.57) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €19.20 ($22.86) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/19/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €17.00 ($20.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/19/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €17.00 ($20.24) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/18/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €22.00 ($26.19) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/15/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €21.30 ($25.36) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €19.00 ($22.62) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/11/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €24.00 ($28.57) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €21.80 ($25.95) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/7/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €19.60 ($23.33) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/5/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €21.50 ($25.60) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/4/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €17.00 ($20.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/30/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €20.60 ($24.52) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/28/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €21.00 ($25.00) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €21.50 ($25.60) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €21.20 ($25.24) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €20.00 ($23.81) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €20.00 ($23.81) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €20.00 ($23.81) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €20.30 ($24.17) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2017 – Uniper SE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co.

8/9/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €18.50 ($22.02) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €15.00 ($17.86) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/8/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €17.00 ($20.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €18.50 ($22.02) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €16.80 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2017 – Uniper SE was given a new €18.50 ($22.02) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Uniper SE (ETR UN01) traded down 0.669% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €23.145. 31,261 shares of the stock were exchanged. Uniper SE has a 52-week low of €9.85 and a 52-week high of €23.33. The stock has a market cap of €8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.226. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.23 and a 200-day moving average of €17.19.

Uniper SE engages in the power generation and commodity trading businesses. It operates through European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates a portfolio of power plants, including fossil fuel, gas, coal, oil, combined gas and steam, hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, solar, and wind power plants; and trades in commodities, such as power, emission certificates, natural gas, LNG, coal, and freight.

