Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Vetr raised Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) traded up 6.36% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.27. 3,750,831 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $2.69 billion. Twilio has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $70.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Twilio had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $168,963.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $77,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,873 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 12.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Twilio by 10.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Twilio by 199.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The Company’s platform consists of Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network and Business Model for Innovators. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications through its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

