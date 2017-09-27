Traders Sell UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) on Strength (UNH)

Traders sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $104.80 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $161.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.27 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, UnitedHealth Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. UnitedHealth Group traded up $0.95 for the day and closed at $192.70

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.56 and a 200-day moving average of $181.26. The stock has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 10,284 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 273% compared to the average volume of 2,755 call options.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post $9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $1,117,144.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,774.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 50,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.11, for a total transaction of $10,019,215.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,755,268.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,174 shares of company stock worth $14,981,909. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,722.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 433.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

