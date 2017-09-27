Traders Sell Shares of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) on Strength (SBUX)

Traders sold shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $44.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $88.22 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.13 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Starbucks Corporation had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Starbucks Corporation traded up $0.18 for the day and closed at $55.13

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Vetr upgraded Starbucks Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Starbucks Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Starbucks Corporation had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 52.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Starbucks Corporation’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Starbucks Corporation news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 22,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $1,226,614.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,354.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 64,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $3,468,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,898,857.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 10.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks Corporation

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

