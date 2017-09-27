Traders Buy Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $82.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $45.28 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.02 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Union Pacific Corporation had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Union Pacific Corporation traded down ($0.36) for the day and closed at $115.43

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Union Pacific Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Union Pacific Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.35.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Union Pacific Corporation had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

In related news, EVP Cameron A. Scott sold 17,604 shares of Union Pacific Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,894,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,272,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific Corporation

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

