Traders Buy Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $122.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $104.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $18.15 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Darden Restaurants had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Darden Restaurants traded down ($5.43) for the day and closed at $77.71

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 6.68%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post $4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

In related news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 93,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $8,528,387.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,116,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,211,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,189,048,000 after buying an additional 487,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,779,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,065,316,000 after buying an additional 314,996 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,198,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,645,000 after buying an additional 77,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,479,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

