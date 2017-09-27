Traders Buy Chevron Corporation (CVX) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $147.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $84.00 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.95 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Chevron Corporation had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Chevron Corporation traded down ($0.07) for the day and closed at $117.45

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Chevron Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr upgraded Chevron Corporation to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.49 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Chevron Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Chevron Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average of $107.14.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 billion. Chevron Corporation had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.50%. Chevron Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post $3.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chevron Corporation’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $3,431,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $4,329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,343 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 197.0% in the first quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 38,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation by 33.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 20,615 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation by 8.8% during the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 596,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,264,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation by 6.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 41,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron Corporation

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

