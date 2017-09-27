Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

Shares of Thor Industries (THO) traded up 2.35% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,359 shares. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $120.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average is $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Thor Industries Inc. alerts:

In other Thor Industries news, Chairman Peter Busch Orthwein sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $320,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,396,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,580,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on THO. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

WARNING: “Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/thor-industries-inc-tho-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-34-eps.html.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.