TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Shares Gap Down to $5.29

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.29. TherapeuticsMD shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 1,481,322 shares.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, September 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $15.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Get TherapeuticsMD Inc alerts:

The firm’s market capitalization is $1.11 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 462.94% and a negative return on equity of 77.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,294.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 56.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 125.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 429,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 238,885 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 2.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,460,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 1.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 639,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/therapeuticsmd-inc-txmd-shares-gap-down-to-5-29.html.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc is a women’s healthcare company engaged in creating and commercializing products for women. The Company is focused on pursuing regulatory approvals and pre-commercialization activities necessary for commercialization of its hormone therapy pharmaceutical products. Its drug candidates used in clinical trials are designed to alleviate symptoms of and reduce health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies, including hot flashes, osteoporosis and vaginal discomfort.

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.