The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.10

The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ TCFC) traded up 1.30% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.89. 15,608 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71. The Community Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. The Community Financial Corporation had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Community Financial Corporation will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Community Financial Corporation news, VP James F. Dimisa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Community Financial Corporation stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of The Community Financial Corporation at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns a commercial bank, Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the Bank). Its segments include Lending Activities, Investment Activities, Sources of Funds and Subsidiary Activities. The Bank operates over 15 automated teller machines, including approximately four stand-alone locations.

