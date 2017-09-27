Talanx AG (TLX) Receives €35.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €35.77 ($42.59).

TLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a €34.50 ($41.07) price objective on Talanx AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. equinet AG set a €34.00 ($40.48) price objective on Talanx AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €35.00 ($41.67) price objective on Talanx AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oddo Securities set a €35.50 ($42.26) price objective on Talanx AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.52) price objective on Talanx AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Talanx AG (TLX) traded up 1.003% on Friday, hitting €33.944. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €34.77 and a 200-day moving average of €33.70. Talanx AG has a one year low of €26.50 and a one year high of €36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of €8.58 billion and a PE ratio of 8.874.

About Talanx AG

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

