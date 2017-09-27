Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Dyax Corp. (DYAX) Stock Price

News coverage about Dyax Corp. (NASDAQ:DYAX) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dyax Corp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.2530877592887 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Dyax Corp. (DYAX) remained flat at $38.41 during trading on Wednesday. Dyax Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05.

About Dyax Corp.

Dyax Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) and other Plasma-Kallikrein-Mediated (PKM) Disorders, and licensing and funded research portfolio. The Company develops and commercializes treatments for hereditary angioedema. The Company discovered and developed KALBITOR, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is selling it in the United States for the treatment of acute attacks of HAE.

