Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Unilife Corp (UNIS) Stock Price

News coverage about Unilife Corp (NASDAQ:UNIS) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Unilife Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 44.9117951045846 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Unilife Corp (UNIS) traded up 0.0000% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.1591. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. Unilife Corp has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Unilife Corp Company Profile

Unilife Corp is engaged in the designing, development and manufacturing of injectable drug delivery systems. The Company has a portfolio of product platforms, including pre-filled syringes, disposable and reusable auto-injectors, drug reconstitution delivery systems, ocular delivery systems, and other systems for the targeted delivery of injectable therapies.

