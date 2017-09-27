Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (BGY) Share Price

News stories about Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 46.571741618686 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) remained flat at $6.51 during trading on Wednesday. 304,007 shares of the company traded hands. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

About Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (the Trust), formerly BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust, is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation.

