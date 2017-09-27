Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Leaf Group (DMD) Share Price

Headlines about Leaf Group (NYSE:DMD) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Leaf Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.5118154191528 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., formerly Demand Media, Inc, is diversified Internet marketplaces and media company. The Company has online media properties and marketplace platforms that enable communities of creators to reach audiences in lifestyle categories. The Company operates an online studio platform for the professional creation and distribution of content, as well as two online artist marketplaces.

