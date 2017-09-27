Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Stock Price

Media stories about Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oasis Midstream Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 44.9256868005944 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE OMP) traded up 0.18% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. 265,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $232.93 million. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

In other Oasis Midstream Partners news, insider Nickolas J. Lorentzatos bought 5,900 shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael H. Lou bought 25,000 shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,900 shares of company stock valued at $950,300.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. The Company is formed to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations exclusively within the Williston Basin. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services.

