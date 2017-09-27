Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Trading Up 6.8%

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.16 and last traded at $48.14. Approximately 887,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 600,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.92 million. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post $2.67 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor producer to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation by 261.6% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,167 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 37,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation by 71.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,194 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation during the first quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,106 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company designs, develops and markets low-power semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers in the mobile storage and mobile communications markets. It is engaged in developing negative-AND (NAND) flash controller integrated circuits (ICs) for solid-state storage devices and specialty radio frequency (RF) ICs for mobile devices.

