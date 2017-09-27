Sempra Energy (SRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.67.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays PLC cut shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
Shares of Sempra Energy (SRE) traded down 1.51% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.50. 923,418 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.55. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $120.17.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post $5.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.74%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.
