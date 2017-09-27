Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (ROSG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.11

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 263,255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The firm’s market cap is $2.15 million.

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. is engaged in developing and commercializing new diagnostic tests based on various genomics markers, including deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), micro ribonucleic acid (microRNA) and protein biomarkers and using various technologies, including, Quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), microarrays, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH).

