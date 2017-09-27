Rio Tinto plc (RTP) & McEwen Mining (MUX) Financial Review

Rio Tinto plc (NYSE: RTP) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto plc and McEwen Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto plc 17.01% 16.16% 7.28% McEwen Mining -9.19% -1.69% -1.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rio Tinto plc and McEwen Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto plc 0 0 0 0 N/A McEwen Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

McEwen Mining has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.23%.

Dividends

McEwen Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Rio Tinto plc does not pay a dividend. McEwen Mining pays out -50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of McEwen Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rio Tinto plc and McEwen Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto plc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McEwen Mining $54.53 million 11.97 -$11.30 million ($0.02) -104.50

Rio Tinto plc has higher revenue, but lower earnings than McEwen Mining.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Rio Tinto plc on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rio Tinto plc

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade. Its Iron Ore product operations are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Aluminium business includes bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminum smelters. Its bauxite mines are located in Australia, Brazil and Guinea. The Copper & Diamonds segment has managed operations in Australia, Canada, Mongolia and the United States, and non-managed operations in Chile and Indonesia. The Energy & Minerals segment consists of mining, refining and marketing operations in over 10 countries, across six sectors: borates, coal, iron ore concentrate and pellets, salt, titanium dioxide and uranium.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. is a mining and minerals production and exploration company. The Company is focused on precious and base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. The Company’s segments include Mexico, Minera Santa Cruz S.A. (MSC), Nevada and Los Azules. The Mexico Operations segment includes properties, such as El Gallo 1 mine and the El Gallo 2 project. The MSC segment includes properties, such as the San Jose mine and other concessions located around the mine. The Company’s properties in Nevada segment include Gold Bar project and exploration properties. The Gold Bar project is a proposed mine project. The Los Azules segment includes various properties, such as Los Azules project, Chonchones project, Laganoso project, La Cerrada project and Other Argentina properties. The Los Azules copper project is an advanced-stage porphyry copper exploration project located in the cordilleran region of San Juan Province, Argentina near the border with Chile.

