Reviewing HCI Group (HCI) and Its Rivals

HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) is one of 92 public companies in the “Property & Casualty Insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare HCI Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. HCI Group pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 26.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. HCI Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares HCI Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group 13.52% 15.65% 5.11% HCI Group Competitors 10.24% 5.42% 2.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HCI Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $275.40 million $79.13 million 10.60 HCI Group Competitors $11.75 billion $2.00 billion 35.50

HCI Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group. HCI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of shares of all “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of HCI Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HCI Group has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group’s peers have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HCI Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 HCI Group Competitors 725 2553 2262 72 2.30

HCI Group currently has a consensus price target of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.97%. As a group, “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies have a potential upside of 2.53%. Given HCI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HCI Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

HCI Group beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) is an insurance holding company. The Company operates through four operating divisions: property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, investment real estate and information technology. Its operations include Insurance Operations and Other Operations. Its Insurance Operations include property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc. (HCPCI), provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners and tenants on properties located in Florida. HCPCI also offers flood-endorsed and wind-only policies to new and pre-existing Florida customers. Its Other Operations include information technology (IT) and real estate. The Company’s real estate operations consist of multiple properties it owns and operates.

