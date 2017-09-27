Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Evolent Health (EVH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) recently:

9/26/2017 – Evolent Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

9/20/2017 – Evolent Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2017 – Evolent Health is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2017 – Evolent Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2017 – Evolent Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co.

8/18/2017 – Evolent Health was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2017 – Evolent Health was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/10/2017 – Evolent Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

8/9/2017 – Evolent Health had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen and Company. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

8/8/2017 – Evolent Health was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2017 – Evolent Health was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc (EVH) traded up 5.11% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,712 shares. The stock’s market cap is $1.15 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. Evolent Health, Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $25.66.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. Evolent Health’s revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc will post ($0.41) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank J. Williams sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $403,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Wigginton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $150,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,062 over the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models.

