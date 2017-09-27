Remark Media, Inc. (MARK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Remark Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,149,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,176% from the previous session’s volume of 78,636 shares.The stock last traded at $3.81 and had previously closed at $3.53.

MARK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on Remark Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Remark Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The company’s market cap is $86.31 million.

Remark Media (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Remark Media had a negative return on equity of 4,860.73% and a negative net margin of 45.02%. The company had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Remark Media, Inc. will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Remark Media stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Remark Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 229,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 1.01% of Remark Media at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Remark Media Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, formerly Remark Media, Inc, owns, operates and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals. The Company operates through the travel and entertainment segment. The travel and entertainment segment includes the Vegas.com and its Roomlia mobile application. The Company is engaged in the sale of various travel and entertainment products, including air travel, show tickets and tours, which are booked through its travel and entertainment segment, consisting of Vegas.com and its related Websites, including LasVegas.com, mobile applications and retail locations.

