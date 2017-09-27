Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

REGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $484.00 price target (up previously from $421.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $493.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.03.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ REGN) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.67. The company had a trading volume of 182,137 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $325.35 and a 12 month high of $543.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post $14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert E. Landry sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.60, for a total value of $330,571.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,361.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.06, for a total value of $94,700.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,204.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,968 shares of company stock worth $40,699,948. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,331.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,381,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967,733 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15,495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,562,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,948 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,292,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550,247 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,406,000 after purchasing an additional 486,119 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,135,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,377,590,000 after purchasing an additional 446,850 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and an inflammatory condition and have product candidates in development in other areas, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, cancer, and infectious diseases.

