Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) recently:

9/26/2017 – DAQO New Energy Corp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/22/2017 – DAQO New Energy Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2017 – DAQO New Energy Corp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/14/2017 – DAQO New Energy Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2017 – DAQO New Energy Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2017 – DAQO New Energy Corp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2017 – DAQO New Energy Corp. was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/31/2017 – DAQO New Energy Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2017 – DAQO New Energy Corp. was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2017 – DAQO New Energy Corp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ) traded up 3.22% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,479 shares. The firm has a market cap of $300.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. DAQO New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). DAQO New Energy Corp. had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that DAQO New Energy Corp. will post $5.88 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a polysilicon manufacturer. The Company utilizes the chemical vapor deposition process, or the modified Siemens process, to produce polysilicon. The Company’s segments include Polysilicon and Wafer. The Company manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers, whereby the polysilicon is processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions.

