Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Rada Electronics Industries Limited (NASDAQ:RADA) were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 531,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 470,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Rada Electronics Industries Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. The company’s market cap is $70.34 million.

Rada Electronics Industries Limited (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Rada Electronics Industries Limited had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rada Electronics Industries Limited will post $1.00 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rada Electronics Industries Limited stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rada Electronics Industries Limited (NASDAQ:RADA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 137,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Rada Electronics Industries Limited at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an aviation and defense company. The Company develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including, avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)), airborne data/video recording and management systems, inertial navigation systems and tactical land radars for defense forces and border protection systems.

