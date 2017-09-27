PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Shares Gap Down to $0.00

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at ($17.05), but opened at $0.00. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 8978629 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTCT. ValuEngine downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Get PTC Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

The firm’s market cap is $719.72 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $47.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 81.84%. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 206.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($2.10) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 172.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Airain ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/ptc-therapeutics-inc-ptct-shares-gap-down-to-0-00.html.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines using its expertise in ribonucleic acid (RNA) biology. Its product pipeline includes Ataluren (Translarna), PTC596 and RG7916. Its product candidate, ataluren, is an orally administered small-molecule compound for the treatment of patients with genetic disorders due to a nonsense mutation.

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.