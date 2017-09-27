ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (DIG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSE:DIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2931 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (DIG) traded up 0.81% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 145,286 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $46.90.

About ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

