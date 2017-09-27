Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) Receives $99.48 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.64.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFPT. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.
Shares of Proofpoint (PFPT) traded up 2.89% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.50. 670,909 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.02 billion. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $68.04 and a 52 week high of $97.00.
Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.58 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a negative return on equity of 140.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Proofpoint news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $425,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,922.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,527.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,549 shares of company stock worth $15,363,769. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 22,439.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,464,000 after buying an additional 3,179,261 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 249.7% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 823,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,506,000 after buying an additional 588,015 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth about $43,157,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 20.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,786,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,919,000 after buying an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 86.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 549,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,729,000 after buying an additional 255,391 shares in the last quarter.
About Proofpoint
Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.
