Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) Receives $99.48 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFPT. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Proofpoint Inc. alerts:

Shares of Proofpoint (PFPT) traded up 2.89% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.50. 670,909 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.02 billion. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $68.04 and a 52 week high of $97.00.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.58 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a negative return on equity of 140.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) Receives $99.48 Average Target Price from Analysts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/proofpoint-inc-pfpt-receives-99-48-average-target-price-from-analysts.html.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $425,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,922.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,527.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,549 shares of company stock worth $15,363,769. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 22,439.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,464,000 after buying an additional 3,179,261 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 249.7% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 823,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,506,000 after buying an additional 588,015 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth about $43,157,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 20.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,786,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,919,000 after buying an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 86.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 549,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,729,000 after buying an additional 255,391 shares in the last quarter.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.