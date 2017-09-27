Pengrowth Energy Corporation (PGH) Shares Gap Down to $1.17

Pengrowth Energy Corporation (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.17. Pengrowth Energy Corporation shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 748,165 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Natixis downgraded Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

The company’s market cap is $607.47 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGH. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 127.2% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 105,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 59,340 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pengrowth Energy Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pengrowth Energy Corporation

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is engaged in the development, production and acquisition of, and the exploration for, oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. The Lindbergh thermal property is located approximately 420 kilometers north east of Calgary, Alberta and 50 kilometers south of Bonnyville, Alberta.

