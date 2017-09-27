Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.81.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Parex Resources news, insider Eric Furlan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$39,750.00. Insiders have bought 4,174 shares of company stock valued at $55,728 in the last ninety days.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

