Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OR. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Securities cut Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties (TSE OR) traded down 0.62% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,387 shares. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 41.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Osisko) is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of acquiring and managing precious metal and other interests in Canada and across the world. The Company’s assets include the Canadian Malartic mine, located in Malartic, Quebec and Eleonore mine, located in the James Bay area in Quebec.

