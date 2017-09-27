Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (11) (($0.15)) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of GBX 2,600 million for the quarter. Osirium Technologies PLC had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 268.54%.
Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI) traded down 1.05% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 141.00. 1,518 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.70. Osirium Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 91.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 199.13. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 14.66 million.
About Osirium Technologies PLC
Osirium Technologies plc is a cyber-security software provider. The principal activity of the Company is the development of security software. The Company’s software protects information technology (IT) assets, infrastructures and devices by preventing targeted cyber-attacks from directly accessing privileged accounts, removing unnecessary access and powers of privileged account users, deterring legitimate privileged account users from abusing their roles and containing the effects of a breach if one does happen.
