ONEOK (OKE) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News stories about ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ONEOK earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.7344049314386 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) traded up 0.60% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.55. 2,524,426 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.32. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $45.41 and a 52-week high of $59.47.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). ONEOK had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post $1.69 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company’s operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions.

