Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Benchmark Co. boosted their target price on Omnicell from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Omnicell (OMCL) traded up 3.11% on Wednesday, hitting $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 218,452 shares. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.87 billion.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $180.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin Gene Seim sold 9,780 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $478,926.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,227.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,914,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 89,817 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40,240 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,285,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for patient-centric medication and supply management across the entire healthcare continuum, from the acute care hospital setting to post-acute skilled nursing and long-term care facilities to the home. It operates through two segments: Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence.

