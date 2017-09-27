Olin Corporation (OLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Olin Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Olin Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Olin Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Olin Corporation in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Olin Corporation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $756,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,692.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen C. Curley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,214.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Olin Corporation by 1.7% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin Corporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 44,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin Corporation by 6.9% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Olin Corporation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin Corporation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Olin Corporation had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Olin Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Olin Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.00%.

Olin Corporation Company Profile

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

