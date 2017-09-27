Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) Receives $3.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.17.

OCN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Ocwen Financial Corporation alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,386,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,869,000 after buying an additional 124,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,780,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 687,332 shares during the period. Sound Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation in the second quarter worth $6,776,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 99,342 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 98,624 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) traded up 1.85% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 1,036,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. Ocwen Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company’s market cap is $431.83 million.

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Ocwen Financial Corporation had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial Corporation will post ($0.87) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/ocwen-financial-corporation-ocn-receives-3-17-average-target-price-from-brokerages.html.

Ocwen Financial Corporation Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, originates and services loans. The Company’s segments include Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Company’s Servicing segment consists of its residential servicing business. The Company’s Lending segment is focused on originating and purchasing conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.